Genoa – The former partner had made her life impossible. Not only the insults and the beatings, continue for years, but also the assaults in the workplace. Following which the victim a few days ago lost his job: the employer, frightened by the constant violence, had fired her, according to him, “to avoid problems”.

The woman, a mother of two children, therefore found herself in a very difficult situation, also from an economic point of view. In desperation, she finally found the courage to report everything to the police.

She started a relationship with that man 8 years ago, after she separated from her husband. But then the story had gone wrong and she had decided to end it: it was the moment when the nightmare began because the ex, 49 years old, did not want to accept the end.

For a long time he obsessively tried to win her back. Then, just as obsessively, he started following her and beating her, often under the influence of psychotropic drugs and alcohol.

A few days ago the complaint, then the issuance of the first restrictive measure and yesterday the arrest.