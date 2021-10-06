Britain Boris Johnson gives his keynote speech, expected to comment on Britain’s labor shortage – Live broadcast underway

The HS will show the Prime Minister’s keynote address live at about 1:30 p.m.

Cheap and there is no return to the time of uncontrolled migrant labor, the prime minister promises Boris Johnson according to preliminary data in his keynote address on Wednesday.

“We’re not going to go back to the old poor model with low wages and low economic growth, low skill levels and low productivity levels – all based on uncontrolled immigration,” Johnson plans to say on Wednesday in Manchester, according to preliminary reports from the Conservative media.

Prime Minister the timing of each fall’s speech will happen at a tense time this fall, as Britain has suffered from various crises recently.

Grocery stores have been seen throughout the summer empty shelves, and from many gas stations across the country ran out in September fuel. The problems are due to disruptions in distribution chains, such as the shortage of tanker drivers and labor shortages in food factories and farms.

The labor shortage is again partly due to Britain’s EU gap, the Brexit. It put an end to the free immigration of EU citizens and the right to work in Britain as they please.

Now the British Army is helping to distribute fuel to gas stations. The Johnson government plans to distribute five thousand instant visas to truck drivers in EU countries, however The Times according to information, only 27 drivers have so far taken up the offer.

Preliminary information according to Johnson promises to create a “high-wage, high-skill, and high-productivity” British economy. Britain’s productivity is lower than that of some EU countries.

The government has already suggested in the past that British companies have been too dependent on cheap foreign labor. Foreign labor has kept wages low. At the same time, there has been no compulsion to improve productivity.

“Answer [ongelmiin] is to control immigration. Talented people are still allowed to come to this country, but immigration should not be used as an excuse not to invest in people, skills and tools, ”Johnson is expected to say in Manchester.

Johnson also promises to work to tackle British regional inequalities. The south-east of England, and especially the London region, are often seen as the country’s economic drivers, generating a huge share of tax revenue. Elsewhere it is poorer.

According to excerpts from the speech revealed in advance, Johnson is not going to be very modest.

He intends to say his government will tackle problems that “no previous government has had the guts to tackle”.

The prime minister is also expected to say that after decades of procrastination, his government will finally get results. Examples include Brexit, the coroner vaccination program, and social welfare reform.