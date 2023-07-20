Club America midfielder jonathan dos santosspoke in an interview prior to the presentation of the Eagles in the League Cupthe Mexican played between 2017 and 2021 in Major League Soccer with los angeles galaxyso he knows the North American championship perfectly.
“I’m really happy, I think it’s going to be a good tournament for both the Mexican league and MLS. We have a rivalry in both countries, but we are united at the end of the day. We are not in the same conditions, but the tournament is good, it will help us to see what level we are at, hopefully we can enjoy it”, said the Aztec player.
Likewise, he assured that the league is growing, “MLS is growing a lot. I have always said that at the level of marketing, structure and organization they are above us”.
“I think it’s nice to play against great teams, now that Lionel Messi is coming to Miami I think he’s going to do very well. I played 5 years in that league and I can tell you that there’s a lot of competition, a lot of level and hopefully we can enjoy it”
– Jonathan dos Santos.
The Eagles share Group D along with Columbus Crew and the St.Louis City. The objective is to get through the first phase and then win the title: “Obviously we want to be champions, America is always obliged to win any tournament, especially being the first. We go with the intention of being champions, we are required to always win championships, hopefully so, ”he assured.
The cream-blue team is one of the teams with the most fans in the United States, soon you will see them in the stands. “I send a big hug to the fans of America in that country, in that sense we feel loved. Wherever we go we always feel at home, see you soon in the tournament”, he declared.
