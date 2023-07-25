Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Camila Osorio, eliminated from the WTA 250 in Hamburg

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Camila Osorio, eliminated from the WTA 250 in Hamburg

camila osorio

Camila Osorio, in Monterrey.

Camila Osorio, in Monterrey.

The tennis player from Cucuta did not have her best day and fell against the Italian Martina Trevisan.

Camila Osorio said goodbye in the second round of the WTA 250 in Hamburgafter falling this Tuesday 1-6 and 3-6 against the Italian Martina Trevisan.

Osorio, eliminated in Germany

Camila Osorio in her game in Rome.

Camila Osorio was not found in Hamburg. The tennis player from Cucuta was barely able to show her game against Trevisan, who has not come at her best level either, after reaching number 29 in the world ranking last year.

Now, Osorio is expected to reappear at the WTA 1,000 in Canada, which begins in the second week of August. This, in preparation for the US Open, the last ‘big’ of the year.

SPORTS

