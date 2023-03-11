Genoa – The official announcement has also arrived: Hertha Berlin join the family of 777 partners. The investment company based in Miami has formalized the last step for the acquisition of the controlling stake in the company that plays in the Bundesliga.

The agreement had already been found for several weeks but the closing was signed during the night. Hertha Berlin, therefore, officially becomes one of the teams of the 777 family together with Genoa, Vasco da Gama, Melbourne Victory, Standar Liège, Red Star Paris as well as a share of Sevilla in Spain.

“Over the last few months we’ve had the opportunity to learn about the rich history that makes Hertha so special and we can’t wait to find out more,” he says. Josh Wander, co-founder of 777 – It is a great honor to be partnered with one of the founder members of the Bundesliga. All of us at 777 are aware of the responsibility that comes with this honor and our team is ready to help society. Our top priority is to work with the club and his leadership to ensure Hertha’s long-term success on and off the pitch.”