The processing name Of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4even the latter still only a provisional title, would be “SPARKING! ZERO“, according to what was reported by the youtuber @Marty_japan, which was then taken up by the rest of the fans of the series. This is a small curiosity, considering that in Japan the Budokai Tenkaichi series is called Sparking.

In no way expect the working name to end up in the final title, i.e. the game will not be called Dragon Ball SPARKING! ZERO. It is common practice during development to give projects a working title, to be referenced internally. For example Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was codenamed Project Z.

So take it as a mere curiosity linked to Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4, which in itself has already become a highly anticipated title, despite not having seen anything of the gameplay and despite being the new chapter of a not exactly brilliant series, but which evidently many remember fondly because it is linked to a much loved series.