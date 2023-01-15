Genoa – Around 10 on Sunday morning (January 15) a handful of volunteers – led by Dario Di Giorgi and Alfonso Leandri, very active in the neighborhood – equipped with sandpaper, paint and anti-rust they set to work for the initiative in favor of the citizens of via del Cep di Pra’.

“The railings of Via Novella they’re getting a makeover – explains Di Giorgi – Many volunteers and citizens have come to help. The material for citizens is provided by Municipio 7 Ponente. We are a small group of people at work but we have a lot of fans who encourage us, give us advice, share communication on social media and word of mouth or maybe post a like on Facebook”.

There is also a very active volunteer residing at the Cep di Pra’ since 1984, Alfonso Leandri, retired, grappling with the green color who has been serving the neighborhood for years.

“Our initiative attracts curiosity, when they know that we take care of the neighborhood, many thank us – continues Di Giorgi – How we know the neighborhood it needs more attention by the institutions. In the last period there has been a meltdown; now we all need to roll up our sleeves. We must be more respectful, without abandoning bulky waste or dog droppings, not to mention vandalism in the doorways”.