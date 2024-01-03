Genoa – Genoa holds firm Dragusin and does not move from the search for 30 million plus bonuses, for a total of 35 with a percentage on the future sale. Tottenham doesn't give up and tries a new assault, Napoli for the moment puts around twenty million and Ostigard on the table. A solution that Genoa does not believe lives up to expectations, so they ended up in the middle of it too Zanoli: the rossoblù club has reached an agreement some time ago with both the player and sporting director Meluso. But De Laurentiis's arrival on the pitch has complicated the situation and now the Neapolitan club is not giving the green light to the full-back, despite the already official arrival of Mazzocchi. It will take a few more days to unblock the situation.

In the meantime, Genoa has asked Verona for information both on Djuric be on Henry. Both are considered to be leaving the Verona club, the rossoblù have already followed them in the past and now they could return to the attack to have an alternative in attack, in place of the departing player Puscas