Genoa – Nadien Amiri greets Genoa: the German midfielder wrote a letter to greet the rossoblù fans.

Amiri arrived in January, he had to be the man able to make the team make the leap in quality: in reality he never managed to record and so returns to Bayer Leverkusen. The ransom was set at 9 million but with obligation only in case of salvation.

