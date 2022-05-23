During the’INDIE Live Expo 2022the developer G-MODE Corporation announced that it will release a new title in June KUUKIYOMI: Consider it! ONLINE in early access on Steam. As the name suggests, this is the online version of KUUKIYOMI: Consider it!atypical free quiz-game that tests the user’s ability to be in society, presenting him with a series of bizarre situations to manage.

The online version will bring together seven players based on questions. At the end of the game, it will be possible to watch the replay of the other participants, then voting for who we think acted in the most interesting way. Since this is an early access, the game will present a limited number of questions, objects, and features at launch, destined to increase following the official publication.

KUUKIYOMI: Consider it! ONLINE – Announcement Trailer

Source: G-MODE Corporation Street Gematsu