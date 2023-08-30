Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Landing at Palma de Mallorca Airport is impossible for a machine. The pilot turns around. A passenger reveals what happens on board.

PALMA DE MALLORCA – Severe turbulence on a flight to Mallorca caused panic. The machine started in Alicante (Spain). The pilot had to abort the landing on the Balearic island. The Brit Estela Orts was also on board the Mallorca plane. Emotionally, she described these moments on Instagram and posted a video.

Panic in the Mallorca plane: the pilot aborts the approach – the video shows what happened on board

You can see that the plane starts to lurch and seems to wobble. Screams from children and other passengers can be clearly heard in the Instagram video. Heavy storms raged on the holiday island of Mallorca. The storm was also quite noticeable at high altitude.

Cross winds at over 130 kilometers per hour apparently pushed the pilot to his limits. According to her own information, Estela Orts experiences fear of death in these moments.

Fear of death in the Mallorca plane: “I hope the pilot of the plane reads this …”

“Now I’m calmer… today I was reborn. I hope the pilot of the plane is reading this: Thank you, thank you for what you did today, you don’t have to apologize to us, the minutes felt like an eternity but in the end it was just a shock. It was the first time in my life that it crossed my mind that it was,” admits Estela Orts. In the story highlights on her Instagram account you can also find the video of the inside of the plane.

“I couldn’t do anything but cry” – passenger reports from Mallorca plane in the storm

The plane began to fall, she writes. And further: “People and children screamed, I felt sick, I could not do anything but cry.” It was a roller coaster ride. Nobody said anything over the speaker at that moment. A little later, however, the pilot provided a very plausible explanation for this: According to the pilot, cross winds were blowing at up to 130 km/h.

“We tried to land but we couldn’t, we made two laps around the island and it was impossible to go down, suddenly we couldn’t see the island and started to climb. The pilot decided that the best option was to return to Alicante. We took off at 10.30 a.m. and landed at 12.36 p.m. (the flight normally takes 40 minutes). ”The extreme storm also hit other holiday airlines hard. An Ibiza flight from Hamburg became a horror trip for passengers.

Small happy ending to the nightmare Mallorca flight

Estela Orts does not want to vent her frustration about a completely botched flight to Mallorca on social media. On the contrary. It was obviously a nightmare flight, but criticism is completely far from her. Rather, she praises the pilot.

“My only intention was to reach out to the pilot and be able to thank him,” the Brit wrote in an update to her story. That seems to have worked. The pilot apparently found out about her emotional story and has since contacted her. (ml)