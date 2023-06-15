Genoa – The first friendly The retreat in Val di Fassa is scheduled for Saturday 15th July, opponents are the Monti Pallidi amateurs, then on Tuesday 18th Swarovski Tirol (Austrian Bundesliga) and finally on Saturday 22nd very likely Venice. The team presentation party is scheduled for Thursday 20 August in the square that will be set up near the “Benatti” sports centre. The presence of at least three thousand fans is expected during the two weeks of the retreat: bookings, through the Gioco Viaggi agency, are still open and there is wide availability (for info 0108970301, email [email protected]).

It will be present regularly Radu Dragusin retired, now busy with Romania: the rossoblù club did not give the go-ahead for participation in the U21 European Championship, because otherwise they would have started preparation late.