United States.- The video where a woman explodes furiously during her gender reveal party upon finding out she is expecting a girl.

On the TikTok account @aintyoukyb, the recording that should be a moment of happiness for future mothers went viral, since the woman’s unexpected reaction showed her anger when she found out she was having a girl.

The party that ended in disaster happened in Chicago, and a special gathering can be seen in a garden.

The decoration of the gender reveal party was blue and pinkbut the pregnant woman did not like the news that she would have another daughter.

The woman started throwing everything in her path out of frustration and disappointment.

Some people tried to comfort herothers started recording, while many of the guests left the party.

Users of social networks commented on the video and even they asked if she would give her future daughter up for adoption.

VIDEO: Woman causes destruction at her gender reveal party

Others even worried about the woman, asking to be on the lookout for her. so that it cannot be a danger to the baby.

