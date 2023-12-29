Euroleague working day 17 AS Monaco Barça

Laprovittola tries to get into the basket against the defense of James and Blossomgame. SEBASTIEN NOGIER (EFE)

Barça is a I want and I can't, a team that has lost faith and belief, also the game and any ambition. It adds up to debacle after hecatomb, blunder after blush because it has recorded seven defeats in the last 10 games, numbers as meager as they are laughable for a team that supposedly aspired to everything before starting the course, even though its salary bill was cut by 20 %. History repeated itself in Monaco, a resounding defeat of 20 points, and evidence that Barça has gone astray, now demanding to correct itself with the new year because it seems to be in decay.

In true North American style, the Monaco crowd does not sit down until their team scores the first basket. It is a tradition, also a way to make your team go out to the game with a clear focus. Against Barça, in any case, they sat down early and did so to the rhythm of the applause, every time Motiejunas scored from the perimeter. Welcome to the Monegasque spectacle and the Barça grotesque. That, added to the block of Blossomgame and a recital well directed by the electric and skilled Mike James made Barça shiver, as well as Roger Grimau who screamed from the technical area while turning red. Maybe from anger; maybe from shame. Among other things because the Blaugrana were scarecrows in the face of rival attacks (10-3 start).

They were late to the pressure, their waists couldn't stand the rival's dance and no one said theirs on the rebound, neither in their own ring nor in the opposite one. One more mess, a well-known sensation that explains that this Barça is doubt personified, the ugly duckling, the student who arrives at the exam without studying, the suitor who does not take hints, the team that is unraveling without remission. 27-15 in the first quarter only made up by two triples from Jabari Parker; all heads bowed, shoulders drooping and wrists twisted.

In a spiral of bad results and worse basketball games – in the last match they lost by 20 points against Unicaja in the ACB -, the Barça players become smaller as the days go by, since there is no one to assume command of the team , missed like never before Mirotic. Laprovittola lacks magnetic power, Parker lacks communication and little is known about a Satoransky that he is content to fulfill. Willy Hernangómez is worse—he barely played in Monte Carlo—who exhibits a very reduced version of what he was, incredible that he was the MVP of the last Eurobasket. Thus, between losses of the ball (eight until the intermission), a hurtful lack of rebounds and bad shots, Monaco licked their lips, a team that enjoys when they are given a reel, none like Mike James. 47-36 at half time. More of the same.

Barça tried to regroup, more aggressive in defense and above all expressive from the periphery, but there is no tutía or basketball to spare. Nor patience, not even from Grimau who has soured over the weeks and who took the technique for protesting, nervous because his team is not there. Perhaps that was the only spring for Barça, who finally put all their effort into defense and took advantage of James' misfortune – a slap with Satoransky's chin opened his head – to get within eight (54-46). A mirage because Okobo and Diallo explained the opposite, again at 15 points (67-52) with the epilogue to play.

But it didn't matter. Barça, which lost by 30 points, sank in a big way and did not say a word because it fell from bottom to top, always in tow and without complaining, a joke for Monaco. A slap that delves into the Barça crisis and demands that they go to the market, while pointing out Grimau. This Barça is going from bad to worse.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.