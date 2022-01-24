Genoa – Two investigations remain standing: on the victims in six RSAs in the province of Genoa and on the death of Camilla Canepa, the eighteen year old from Sestri Levante killed in June by a cerebral thrombosis linked to the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine. And yet, we learn from solid investigative sources, the other open files on the consequences of the pandemic in the Ligurian capital are destined for archiving.