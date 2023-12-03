Genoa – The team in a circle in the middle of the campor. After the draw with Empoli and the disappointment of not having won the victory at Ferraris which would have significantly removed them from the hot spot in the league table, Genoa starts again from the group. And Alberto Gilardino will ask his players even more from tomorrow to prepare first for Tuesday evening’s match against Lazio in the Italian Cup and then for the away match in Monza. It was at the Olimpico against Sarri’s team that the rossoblù achieved their only away success this year. Who knows if an excellent performance in Rome can help reverse a performance which, away from Ferraris, brought only 4 points out of 15.

Today the technician gave the troops a day of rest who will return to training tomorrow afternoon in Pegli. We need to regain energy, both physical and mental, in view of a rather difficult first round final if you look at the calendar. “Making someone remarry in view of Lazio? Difficult, we are counted” explained Gila at the end of the match against Empoli. Someone, however, will inevitably have to catch their breath. Messias, author of a good performance, came out with cramps. He will be evaluated tomorrow but given his previous record it is unlikely that he will be able to be used again on Tuesday evening. Similar story for Retegui who, against the Tuscans, still remained on the pitch for 95 minutes. The condition is still far away but the fact that the attacker remained on the pitch will help him, above all, to have that awareness that the injury is now behind him. And then to find the best form Retegui must put minutes into his legs.

For the match against Lazio, Gilardino will not recover none of the injured. A different story, however, for the away match in Monza which will still see Malinovskyi defect due to disqualification. For Strootman the times are longer while for Bani and Gudmundsson the return now seems imminent. Evaluations will also be made in the next few days but at the moment the Icelandic Kobold seems to be ahead of the central defender. Furthermore, Ekuban’s situation should also be evaluated as he is struggling with an inflammation of his hamstrings. The eventual recovery of Gudmundsson, however, and the continued growth of Retegui and Messias, will be Gilardino’s additional weapons for the match against Monza who, especially at home, are a tough opponent to face.