Genoa – After Aaron Martin, I’m targeting another player whose contract is about to expire. We are talking about Roberto Gagliardini, who turned 29 on 7 April and is now leaving Inter after 7 seasons and 190 games played. The Nerazzurri bought him in 2017 from Atalanta for 22 million, at the beginning he was supposed to be a protagonist of the Inter median, later he became an invaluable follow-on. In his career he scored about twenty goals, he reserved 5 for Genoa. And now the rossoblù club could be his next destination.

Next June 30th he will be released on a free transfer and there are several clubs in contention, including Monza, Atalanta and Lazio. But Genoa is seriously thinking about it, also thanks to the good relations with the agent Giuseppe Riso. Meanwhile Gagliardini got married to Nicole Ciocca, a ceremony initially set for June 10 and postponed for the Champions League final. And he recalled his days at Atalanta: «It was an extraordinary period for me. Gian Piero Gasperini is a coach for whom I have great respect, a true mentor. I believe that in recent years he has been one of the few to have innovated football in such a significant way, becoming a reference for the best in the sector,” Gagliardini told Eco di Bergamo, before adding: “Many try to emulate his style of play and managing matches. His presence was crucial for my growth, for giving me the opportunity to take the field and develop the skills that led me to Inter. My move to Inter represents a significant goal for me and for my family, a period in which I have matured considerably both as a person and as a footballer. A dream that has come true.”

Gagliardini has Serie A experience and is relatively young, it can be a reinforcement for the median that will inevitably have to be modified. Jagiello has renewed, Badelj is close to being announced, for Sturaro there are ongoing contacts while Strootman is tempted by the idea of ​​returning to play in Sparta Rotterdam, the club where he began his career. In addition to Gagliardini there are also other ideas, such as Barrenechea and Rafia, both from the Juve school.

As far as the attack is concerned, contacts have been resumed with Inter for the possible redemption of Salcedo: this is to reduce the amount at stake, currently around 4 million