The text is by the daughter of Eduardo Cunha, an expelled deputy, and stipulates punishment for anyone who “insults someone, offending their dignity or decorum, solely because of their status as a politically exposed person”

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) by 252 votes to 163 the bill (PL 2,720 of 2023) which makes discrimination against politically exposed persons a crime. The approved text establishes punishment for those who “injure someone, offending their dignity or decorum, solely because of their status as a politically exposed person”, same determination as in article 140 of the Penal Code.

If the law is approved by the Senate and later sanctioned by the President of the Republic, call a Supreme Minister, deputy or senator from “idiot” or “Stupid” may result in a higher conviction. The Penal Code determines a maximum imprisonment of 6 months, while the project expands it to up to 4 years.

The project was presented by the deputy Dani Cunha (União-RJ), daughter of the former mayor Eduardo Cunha (PTB-RJ), columnist for the Power360. The proposal considers politically exposed persons to be those who hold or held a relevant public position/function or who have family members in these conditions. It applies to those with elected mandates, ministers, management positions in public administration, members of the Judiciary, general officers and leaders of political parties.

The proposal also establishes that financial institutions that refuse to open accounts or grant credit to politically exposed persons may be punished. The PL brings punishment from 2 to 4 years and a fine for these cases. The text now goes to the Senate for analysis.

In the merit vote, Novo and the Rede-Psol federation were against the project. The ruling federation PT, PC do B and PV released the bench. Members of leftist parties questioned the discussion “rushed” of the project and claimed to be a case of “self-serving legislation”.

