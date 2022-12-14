Genoa – “I would be curious to know the Amiu technicians in charge of planning the waste sorting service – writes a reader, attaching the photo we are publishing – In front of number 90 in via Domenico Chiodo, Amiu has been adding containers for separate collection of all types for years. Only two families live in the building: a total of four people. In the adjacent and crowded via Maculano, the containers for the difference are very undersized”.

Dario Rossi says: “In Piazza San Giorgio, the well-made iron tognolini were replaced about six months ago with square metal vases. A sophisticated irrigation system has been installed under the pots which reaches each pot. Too bad, however, that no plants have been placed in the pots to date: they are used as a garbage dump and a place to exchange drugs”.

The planters in Piazza San Giorgio

“I would like to point out the failure to collect the rubbish in the alley that goes from via Colombo 12 to the Mercato Orientale – writes Elisabetta Clavarino – and a hole in the asphalt under an extinguished lamppost. A degradation in the center!». Three different problems: one of cleanliness and hygiene, two of lack of or delayed maintenance. The hole that has been reported is especially serious.





The insidious hole in the asphalt

