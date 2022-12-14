Genoa – “I would be curious to know the Amiu technicians in charge of planning the waste sorting service – writes a reader, attaching the photo we are publishing – In front of number 90 in via Domenico Chiodo, Amiu has been adding containers for separate collection of all types for years. Only two families live in the building: a total of four people. In the adjacent and crowded via Maculano, the containers for the difference are very undersized”.
Dario Rossi says: “In Piazza San Giorgio, the well-made iron tognolini were replaced about six months ago with square metal vases. A sophisticated irrigation system has been installed under the pots which reaches each pot. Too bad, however, that no plants have been placed in the pots to date: they are used as a garbage dump and a place to exchange drugs”.
“I would like to point out the failure to collect the rubbish in the alley that goes from via Colombo 12 to the Mercato Orientale – writes Elisabetta Clavarino – and a hole in the asphalt under an extinguished lamppost. A degradation in the center!». Three different problems: one of cleanliness and hygiene, two of lack of or delayed maintenance. The hole that has been reported is especially serious.
