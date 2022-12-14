Is love over? The model Said Palau He is one of the reality boys who rarely made the cover of show programs. In fact, he was very loved because he had a stable relationship with the entrepreneur Alejandra Baigorria for a long time, but it seems that everything came to an end.

Despite his good reputation, the businessman was supported by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” dancing very affectionately with the model Melissa Byrne Gallo, which does not belong to the television medium. The funny thing is that his girlfriend was in Miami enjoying a mini-vacation. Here we tell you who is the influencer who made a hot post after the dissemination of the video they published.

With whom was Said Palao supported?

The reality boy Said Palao attended a rave party where his friend Fabio Agostini and Jamila Dahabreh were also present. The funny thing is that none of them shared videos or photos together on his Instagram.

The electronic music event would have made the model relax and become comfortable with a lady of unknown identity. In the images of Magaly Medina, it is evident how the popular “Samurai” hugs the model from behind her and even speaks in her ear. Was a new romance born? We will know in time.

Who is Melissa Byrne Gallo?

As we mentioned lines above, Melissa Byrne Gallo for television it is an unknown person; however, it is known that she is a 23-year-old model and was born on February 25, 1999. She has almost 12,000 followers on her Instagram account and all of her content alludes to her modeling shoots. In addition, she has worked for the lens of several photographers.

She is very close to Macarena Gastaldo and Alexandra Méndez, also known as “Chama”. Her favorite hobby is traveling. At least that’s how she demonstrates it with her publications on her social networks, in which she has recorded her visit to the best-known hotels in the world.

What did Melissa Byrne Gallo publish and why did she make Said Palao take a radical decision?

The followers of Alejandra Baigorria did not take the news of the ‘Gringa de Gamarra’ couple at all well and began to comment with strong qualifications on the social networks of Said Palao and the model Melissa Byrne Gallo. This caused both characters to block messages on their photos.

However, what ignited the bitterness of the fans the most was the publication that the 23-year-old lady shared on her social networks. “I hope that everything flows and you are happier than ever,” she said. Could she have been a hint to the businessman?

What dream did Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao have?

The businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria and the model Said Palao have always shown themselves to be a stable couple due to the little media exposure they have made of their differences. In fact, they recently spoke with “america shows” to detail what his plans were for this 2023.