Genoa – It’s called “Together for the State Archives of Genoa“the project of collective utility that the Municipality and the direction of the State Archives have carried out and will bring for at least one year eight citizenship income earners to serve in the two offices, that of via Santa Chiara and that of Genova Campi. The project will last for one year and may be extended.

“The issue linked to the lack of personnel at the State Archives – says the managing director of Civil Protection and the Enhancement of voluntary work Sergio Gambino – is long-standing and I can reassure the administration’s intention to try every possible way with the ministry and the government to resolve it. In the meantime, however, in agreement with the management, we have found a solution which certainly cannot be definitive, but which is certainly important and will allow the Archive to guarantee the continuity of services ».

The purpose of the “Together for the State Archives” project is precisely that of to allow continuity of the services rendered to users by the Archive, in particular as regards the study room service.

The eight people who will arrive at the State Archives will take care, alongside the staff in service, of activities of reception and supervision of users, of support in the activities of movement of archival units, of monitoring and assistance to the public in the study room, in the conference room, in the exhibition hall and in other rooms where the presence of the public is expected. The recipients will also collaborate with the staff for activities to enhance the Archive, such as guided tours, exhibitions, seminars, conferences and meetings.