Anuel AA and his girlfriend Yailin the most viral They continue to cause controversy on social networks a few days after making their romance public. And it is that the signs of love that are given from the bed or anywhere leave all his followers surprised. Even more so after the statements of Karol G, who hinted that there was infidelity on the part of the king of trap.

The singer used his Instagram account to defend himself against criticism and stated that he does not live on negative comments from the public. In addition, he pointed out that he is happy in his new relationship with the Dominican.

And it is that now the singer uploaded a video to show off the huge engagement ring that Anuel gave her. “That padlock has no key, they have to open that padlock at the point of a bullet,” says the singer with a laugh. While Yailin added: “An already engaged woman, there is a wedding.”

Recall that the couple announced that they have a surprise prepared for Valentine’s Day, the day on which Karol G turns years. In this way, the tension between the parties involved increases, even more so with the controversial comments that Anuel makes referring to his ex-partner.

Anuel AA completely forgets about Karol G

In an interview with Al Rojo Vivo, Anuel made it clear that he is happy next to Yailin and that he will no longer talk about his ex-partner, Karol G. However, due to the journalist’s insistence on knowing more about what happened to the Colombian, the singer added. “That is past, I have a new relationship. You are in the networks, you have seen it. You are talking a lot about Karol, disrespecting the baby.

Anuel AA is uncomfortable during an interview when he is reminded of his affair with Karol G. Photo: composition/ capture by Telemundo/ Instagram

Who is Yailin, Anuel’s new girlfriend?

Known as Yailin the most viral, 20-year-old Jorgina Guillermo Díaz has gained recognition on social networks thanks to her talent as a singer, despite only having 3 original songs on YouTube.

According to media from the Dominican Republic, initially, the young woman wanted to be a doctor, since her family is full of doctors. However, the thousands of likes she got on her different platforms inclined her career towards music, where she has songs like “Depósito de leche” and “Cuero”.