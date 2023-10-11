Genoa – Double training session today for Genoa in Pegli. Given the absence of seven national teams, to which must also be added Fini called up from the Under 18s, Alberto Gilardino has added several players from the Primavera team coached by Alessandro Agostini to the first team group.

In the first part of the day, the rossoblù coach and his staff had the various departments carry out exercises, with Dario Dainelli focusing on the defence. In the second part, however, the team played a practice match. On Friday morning, the team could play a family test against the Primavera.

Retegui, Badelj and Strootman they continue with their personal recovery program, therapies instead for Messias.