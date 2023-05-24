Genoa Bridge Collapse 2018 | Witness in court: Despite the bad condition of the bridge, nothing was done to it

The ex-director admitted that he had known about the bad condition of the bridge for years.

Italian In 2018, a bridge collapsed in Genoa, killing 43 people. The bridge was part of a channel connecting western and eastern Genoa.

The former manager of the highway company responsible for the collapsed Morandi bridge admitted that he already knew years before the incident that the bridge was in danger of collapsing. However, nothing was done about it. The families of the victims were dismayed.

The issue is reported by, among other things, a British newspaper The Guardian.

The of the Guardian according to the ex-manager Gianni Mion admitted the matter when he was questioned as a witness in court about the events of a few years ago.

Mion said that he had known since 2010 that the bridge was not safe. At that time, the issue was discussed in a meeting attended by officials from the company that manages the Italian toll highways and officials from the company’s maintenance department.

“It turned out that the bridge had a design flaw to begin with and that it was in danger of collapsing,” said Mion.

“I asked if someone could verify its safety, and Riccardo Mollo replied: “We will verify it ourselves.”

Mollo is one of the accused in the case.

“I didn’t do anything, and that’s my biggest regret,” Mion said.

Mion said he had the feeling “that no one was in control of anything”.

Of the victims leading the relatives’ committee Egle Possettin’s according to the other witness statements from the trial are similar, but Mion’s speeches differ from others’ statements.

“Others said they knew about the risks and did nothing, or that they warned about the danger and nothing happened,” he said.

According to Possetti, the defense could no longer plead that the bridge had a “hidden defect” that could not be known about.

“How could they not have been aware of the risk if it has been known since 2010? We don’t want to hear any more of this farce.”

The remains of the old bridge were demolished and the new bridge was inaugurated in 2020.