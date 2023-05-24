“In the background there is site 10”, chapter 225 LIVE and ONLINE will arrive through the screens of América TV. The Peruvian series directed by Gigio Aranda continues with more unexpected situations. After Macarena’s emotional rescue, now ‘Mike’ Miller will have to face the consequences after having stolen money from Francesca Maldini in order to rescue his girlfriend from Claudia Llanos. At the same time, Alessia Montalbán’s romance with ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales will be discovered by Diego. How will this episode end? Do not miss the complete guide to know where, when and how to see “AFHS”.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×225

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×225?

He chapter 225 of “At the bottom there is room” this will be issued Tuesday May 23. According to the advance, ‘Mike’ Miller will be arrested by the Police after having ‘borrowed’ a million dollars from Francesca’s company to save Macarena, which will unleash the terror of Joel, who was an accomplice of the ‘Gringo delayer’ ‘.

At the same time, Alessia Montalbán will face her greatest terror when she is discovered by Diego, who will find out what she did in the restaurant with ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales. This could have serious consequences for both young people.

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

If you are interested in enjoying the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, you have the option of tuning in to the channel America TV from Monday to Friday from 8.40 pm Once the “EEG” program has finished, you will be able to find it easily on the channel’s open signal.

Claudia Llanos planned the kidnapping of Macarena in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

It is possible to enjoy the series “Al fondo hay sitio” completely free of charge and in real time through online transmission. To achieve this, you simply have to access the official website of America TVGO, a streaming platform that offers full episodes of previous seasons at no cost.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

