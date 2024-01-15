A woman in her 70s died this Monday and 17 others were injured in a multiple attack, which included several run-overs and at least one stabbing. in the Israeli city of Ranana, in the center of the country, confirmed the Israel Police.



The death of this victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was confirmed by the Meir hospital to which she was transferred, while there are three other injured in serious condition, with injuries to the head and body, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service.

On the other hand, the Schneider pediatric hospital confirmed that it has received four children and adolescents among the injured in Ranana, all of whom are in moderate condition.

The police confirmed that it was a Palestinian attack, committed by at least two individuals residing in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, and that they have already been arrested, after having initially considered the involvement of only one attacker.

“An attack involving multiple car crashes took place in the city of Ranana, central Israel, during which two suspects stole vehicles and ran over several citizens in different locations,” police reported.

It is believed to have been a multi-stage event, in which The suspects used up to 3 vehicles, after having entered Israel illegally.

“Central district police officers are searching the scene of the attack and its surroundings to ensure there are no further threats,” the police added.

Hebrew media suggest that they also stabbed some victims to steal the cars they used in the multiple attack.

“This was a very serious terrorist attack,” said Israel Central District Police Commissioner Avi Bitton, who noted that the attacks occurred in three different locations in the city of Ranana.

The first suspect was arrested quickly and the second a few minutes later. They are both relatives.

Police are not ruling out other suspects and are continuing to search the area.

Kobi Shabtai, the commissioner general of the national police, praised the “swift and professional” police response, including the closure of the area.

AFP AND EFE