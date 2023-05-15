Genoa – There is still no official announcement but it will arrive in the next few hours. Genoa-Bari it doesn’t slip, except for last-minute changes in plans will be played on Friday 19 May at 20.30. In a sold out Luigi Ferraris, with the party for promotion to Serie A that the fans are preparing these days, with a choreography that will involve the North and the stadium sectors.

It will be the last match of the season for Genoa, who have regained Serie A after just one season in the cadetteria. The Rossoblù team will be awarded the Nexus cup for those who finish in second place.