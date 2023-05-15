Tijuana, Baja California.-Six people were killed and six more were injured in the early hours of this Sunday in different violent acts in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

At 4:25 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was located on Boulevard 2000, and inside it was a body with traces of violence.

At five in the morning, a man died from stab wounds on Cucapah Boulevard in the Valle Verde neighborhood.

Half an hour later, a man was found lifeless with gunshot wounds in the Ejido Francisco Villa second section neighborhood.

At 06:30, the body of another man shot to death was located in a vehicle on Chichen Itzá street, in the Mariano Matamoros Sur neighborhood.

Already at 09:20, in the Real de San Francisco neighborhood, authorities located a lifeless person inside a plastic bag.