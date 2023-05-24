Genoa – Visit to Italy in recent days of president of the Qatar Football Association, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Ahmad Al Thani who, accompanied by the Qatari consul in Milan, Abdulla Jassim Al-Zeyara, met with Lega Serie B president Mauro Balata. On the occasion, the history of Serie B was told, the evolution of an increasingly international and followed championship, as well as the presentation of the Italian Championship which encompasses over 90 years of history.

The meeting was an opportunity for Balata to talk about the founding principles of Lega B: territorial marketing, social projects and youth growth, but above all it explored the possibility of establishing a collaborative relationship to increase the visibility of the BKT Series , which has grown over the years, arriving in well over 50 countries around the world, including Qatar. The objective, which will continue with the next meetings, is to arrive at create a project of cultural, sporting and educational growth exchange in Qatar with the contribution and experience of the Italian clubs of Lega B. «I’m really satisfied with the warm welcome that President Balata has shown us and I really appreciated the work of Lega B which represents Italian football. I’m sure we will find ideas to collaborate profitably through mutual development projects» said Al Thani.

The visit then concluded with the participation of the Qatari delegation in the championship match that took place at the Ferraris in Genoa between Genoa and Bari, attended by the consul Al-Zeyara: “It was really exciting to participate in the award ceremony of Genoa, the oldest Italian football club, in a stadium filled in every order of seats”. Mauro Balata said he was very happy with this first meeting «where the foundations were laid for common interests and objectives which tend towards the growth of a product, that of the BKT Series, in an emerging market and, on the other hand, the development of a sports project in a country where, also thanks to the recent World Cup, the enthusiasm for this sport is at its best».