Drunk TUI passengers quarreled with flight attendant and dropped their child twice on the floor

On a TUI flight, drunken passengers accidentally dropped their child on the floor of the plane twice and got into an argument with a flight attendant. This is reported Daily Mail.

According to the publication, 27-year-old Beth Jones and 30-year-old Kiran Kuna flew with a child from Manchester to Crete. While waiting to board, they got drunk at the airport, ordering several cocktails. On the plane, the flight attendant asked the father of the family to provide a boarding pass, but he got angry and threw pieces of paper from his pocket in her face with the words “how much do you want?”.

Eyewitnesses of the incident recall that Kuna tried to hand the child to the mother during the conflict, but dropped it. Later, when Jones was trying to walk across the row to intercede for the man, she accidentally pushed the toddler, who fell again. Outraged crew members called the police, who convinced the couple to hand over the child and go to the station.

“It was a terrible situation. Not only because they were drunk, but they couldn’t be responsible for their child, ”said flight attendant Brian Wilson.

Jones and Kuna were sentenced to community service and rehab.

