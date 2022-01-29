Miami.- Although it seems like a movie plot, it is not, only someone like Elon Reeve Musk could give such news. It was recently revealed that the South African-born offered US$5,000 to a student for closing his Twitter account.

The around 100 thousand Mexican pesos were offered by the founder of SpaceX for security reasons, since the young student from the University of Central Florida (UCF) uses his profile on the social network to follow the aerial routes of your private jet.

This could represent risk to the physical integrity of Elon Musk, for this reason the aerospace company SpaceX sent a message to Jack Sweeny making him the offer, which he rejected after thinking about it a bit. The student chose to ask for 50 thousand dollars, 45 thousand more than the initial figure.

Sweeny, who said he was surprised according to data from the WKMG TV channel, created a bot to determine the estimated flight time, location, state, country and city where the private jet is located. Elon Musk.

At only 19 years old, he was able to give life to an algorithm that now represents a risk to the integrity and personal life of the founder of Tesla and Neuralink. The information he offers about the South African billionaire has made him exceed 100,000 followers on the “@ElonJet” Twitter account.

Without a doubt, Jack Sweeny has the profile of a person who could work alongside Elon Musk if we consider the statements he has made about employees, people who look for the easiest way to achieve their goals and never say that something is impossible.

So far, the university student is waiting for the tycoon’s response through the company SpaceX, who must decide whether to pay the amount requested in the counteroffer, or some alternative solution.