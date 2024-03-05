Time to take stock for the Geneva Motor Show which, after a long stop, has returned to fill the pavilions of the Palexpo. The event dedicated to the world of motors has reached its 91st edition with many defections compared to the glories of the past, just think that on this occasion neither the Stellantis nor the Volkswagen groups were present. However, the organization wanted to underline the importance of the event, with 23 international previews, already setting the dates for the 2025 Geneva Motor Show.

Sold out turnout

During the week that began with the Media Day and the proclamation of the Car of The Year, GIMS 2024 recorded an average of 40,000 entries in two days, reaching the maximum capacity of the Palexpo pavilions, almost 168,000 visitors in total over the 7 days of the fair . Alexandre de Senarclens, president of the Comité permanent du salon international de l'Automobile, commented on these data: “I am convinced of the importance and necessity of GIMS. Given the great importance of the automobile in our society, now and in the future, the industry needs to unite voice and platform to engage audiences and end customers in the real world. In light of the very encouraging turnout recorded for this 91st edition of GIMS, both from visitors and the media, the Geneva International Motor Show can and must play this role “

The Geneva Motor Show 2025

There was also a focus on visibility on social media for GIMS which reached 4,320,000 impressions, almost 2,000,000 video views for a number of followers and subscribers of 271,500. GIMS TV, a concept launched during GIMS Qatar last October, and its daily program “The Daily Show” have been a great success with almost 230,000 views. The Geneva Motor Show has thus already set the appointment for 2025, with the next edition of the Swiss event to be held from 17 to 23 February.