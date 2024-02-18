BYD will be among the protagonists of the next Geneva Motor Show scheduled for February 26th at Palexpo. The Chinese giant has chosen GIMS to debut several new products on the continent but also to present some previews regarding sub-brands ready to enter the European market.

BYD news

For the first time in Europe, BYD presents the BYD SEAL U DM-i, which introduces BYD Super DM (Dual Mode) technology to the Old Continent. This is an evolution of plug-in hybrid technology equipped with an intelligent system. This will also be joined by the new version of the Tang, the electric 7-seater SUV with all-wheel drive. This model, designed to offer space for long journeys, boasts an extended range of up to 530 kilometers (WLTP combined).

The new brand YANGWANG

At the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, BYD will also show a European preview of YANGWANG technology. YANGWANG is BYD's luxury sub-brand and represents the pinnacle of innovation in new energy vehicle technology. BYD will offer a glimpse of the exceptional capabilities of YANGWANG technology during a sensational preview at the Geneva Motor Show. At center stage will be the YANGWANG U8. This model is powered by two cutting-edge technologies: the e platform and the DiSus-P intelligent hydraulic body control system. BYD's e platform is the world's first mass-produced independent four-engine technology platform, designed to deliver world-class safety and performance. Compared to vehicles with traditional propulsion systems, the e⁴ platform allows the dynamics of all four wheels to be precisely controlled through the independent vectorial management of the four motors, providing extreme speed of execution, precision and extraordinary control capacity. The independent management of four-wheel torque by the four motors allows YANGWANG U8 to use differential steering: turning the left and right wheels in opposite directions, thus allowing 360-degree rotation on the spot. The BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System is another proprietary innovation, which improves the vehicle's agility and compatibility in various driving scenarios. It reduces the risk of rollover, minimizes occupant displacement during high-speed cornering, acceleration and braking, and protects the vehicle from damage in difficult road conditions.

European debut for Denza

Finally in Geneva there will be space for Denza, the joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, has emerged as a premium brand dedicated to providing high-level automotive products and exceptional services. After the debut of Denza with the 7-seater D9 minivan (2+2+3) at IAA Mobility 2023, BYD presents the D9 as a European preview in Geneva. Just six months after its launch on the Chinese market, this model has established itself as the best-selling minivan.