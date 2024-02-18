Arutyunov: the “Strelok” kit is the first body armor with protection for 70 percent of the body

The new set of protective equipment “Strelok”, produced and supplied by the Kalashnikov concern to the SVO zone, is the first body armor with protection of 70 percent of the body, provided additional modules are worn. About it TASS stated military expert Alexander Arutyunov during the StrikeCon exhibition.

“The Strelka base is a vest and a belt, but if necessary, you can build it up quite tightly to cover 70 percent of the body with anti-fragmentation elements. If you can operate in such a kit with good preparation, including physical preparation, it is familiar to you, and so on, then you can use it. Such a complete set, including corset body armor, has not been issued anywhere and is not issued anywhere in the world,” Arutyunov said.

The protection kit is intended for combined arms units. The first batch of 25 thousand sets has already been delivered to the troops. The kit includes a bulletproof vest with ceramic plates, a helmet, a belt with an anti-fragmentation package, neck protection, two-piece shoulder pads, a front guard and thigh protection.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN), Gennady Krasnikov, said that Russian scientists, during a special military operation, very quickly developed new materials that made it possible to create body armor that was unique in its protective properties. “Using the latest advances in materials science, they have made new materials that have minimal weight and maximum armor protection,” he emphasized.