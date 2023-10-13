Uruguay took a point in extremis from Barranquilla this Thursday after Darwin Núñez took advantage of a penalty in the 90th minute so that the Celeste tied 2-2 with

Colombia on the third day of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

In an intense match, played in the areas of the Metropolitan stadium, Uruguay achieved equality in a play in which goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who was a figure, knocked down Maxi Araújo in the area and was sent off.

The National Team had taken the lead twice with scores from James Rodríguez and Matheus Uribewhile full-back Mathías Olivera, from Naples, had scored the provisional 1-1.

This is how the rating was

Barranquilla October 12, 2023. Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero

The match, at 3:30 pm, had a full house at the Metropolitan stadium, but from a distance there was also great attention from the spectators.

As usual, there was a new rating duel between Gol Caracol and Canal RCN. A battle that has been going on since this tie when both channels compete for viewers.

On this occasion, as in the first two days of the tie, the rating was favorable for Canal Caracol.

According to the figures of Kantar Ibope MediaOn Thursday, October 12, Gol Caracol had the highest score with the broadcast of the Colombia vs. match. Uruguay, with 11.47 rating points.

For its part, the transmission of the match by the RCN channel, which features narration by Javier Fernandez and the comments of Carlos Antonio Velezhad a rating score of 4.68.

In addition, caracol was superior in the broadcasts of the Brazil vs. matches. Venezuela (8.62) and Argentina vs. Paraguay (8.33).

SPORTS

More sports news