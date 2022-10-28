The first person shooter with roguelike elements Genesis Alpha One is free on GOG. The CD Projekt digital store is giving it away on the occasion of its Halloween sales, which allow you to make big deals with lots of discounts on selected products.

To redeem Genesis Alpha One you need to log in on the main page of GOG and scroll through it until you find the game banner. Then you can click on the green redeem button and the game will be automatically added to your account.

Of course, to take advantage of the offer you must have an active and unlimited account.

In the near future exhausted by wars, corrupt regimes and devastating pollution, the most influential corporations have created the Genesis program, in a last and desperate attempt to save humanity.

As the captain of a Genesis starship, you will travel to uncharted space to accomplish the final mission. Build and manage a spaceship, farm resources, deal with terrifying alien invasions, clone creatures and explore a vast, randomly generated universe.

In Genesis Alpha One’s boundless random-generating galaxies, every adventure is different from the previous ones. Choose from three difficulty levels or set your own play style in custom mode. Discover new planets, cross asteroid fields and survive the clashes with Mechanic and Framen, space pirates who will try to board your ship. The defeat marks the end. And when all the clones are exhausted, the mission ends. However, you will be able to bring the artifacts discovered in the next game and unlock new guilds to progressively become more powerful.

Since you are there you can also take advantage of some of the offers of the Halloween 2022 sales. For example, you can buy Cyberpunk 2077 at 50% discount, i.e. at € 30.00 instead of € 59.99, or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition with 80% discount, or at € 10 instead of € 49.99. There are also super offers like Thief: Deadly Shadows for € 0.99 instead of € 8.99, or the Divinity series at 90% discount. With a total of three euros you can take home Divine Divinity, Beyond Divinity and Divinity 2: Developer’s Cut. But these are just a few examples of the many feasible. By searching, you will surely find something that is to your liking.