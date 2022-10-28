A little over a month after its official announcement, here it is STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life back to being talked about thanks to a brand new trailer released online by Marvelouswhich has the task of proposing a general overview of what it will be able to offer.

It is, as revealed during the announcement, a remake of the title Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Lifereleased way back in 2003 on GameCube. Its western release is set for thesummer 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

Overview

Take root on your new farm in the quiet town of Forgotten Valley, and tell the story of your generation in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Bring the land to life, find love among the friendly people of the city, and create lasting memories with your family in this reimagining of the beloved farm sim.

Whether this is your first Story of Seasons adventure or you are returning to Forgotten Valley, a wonderful life awaits you!

Feature



Make friends with the residents of Forgotten Valley – Find new friends from the charming cast of characters from the quiet town of Forgotten Valley, and meet them through events!

– Find new friends from the charming cast of characters from the quiet town of Forgotten Valley, and meet them through events! Create your farm – Live a carefree life on the farm by growing crops and raising animals. Breed even prettier creatures, grow new hybrid crops, and build upgradeable structures.

– Live a carefree life on the farm by growing crops and raising animals. Breed even prettier creatures, grow new hybrid crops, and build upgradeable structures. Your story, your way – With the option to play a male, female or non-binary lead, as well as all eligible marriage candidates available for a romance regardless of that choice, you can truly be who you want to be.

– With the option to play a male, female or non-binary lead, as well as all eligible marriage candidates available for a romance regardless of that choice, you can truly be who you want to be. Fall in love, create a family and build precious memories – Watch your children grow to adulthood as the years go by! Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else?

– Watch your children grow to adulthood as the years go by! Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else? A wonderful life for a new generation – Revisit a beloved story like never before, with additional visuals, animations and updates to bring A Wonderful Life to a new generation.

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – Trailer

Source: Marvelous Street Gematsu