The committee in charge of writing the new constitutional project, voted for by Chileans and in which the extreme right swarms, approved on September 20 some amendments to the draft of the new Magna Carta, which would put the reproductive rights of women at risk. , are hostile to migration and would avoid prison sentences for those convicted of crimes during the Chilean dictatorial era.

A new controversy in the drafting of the possible new Chilean constitution. With 33 votes in favor, coming from the traditional right and the extreme right, and 17 against, from the ruling party converted into the opposition within the process, the Constitutional Council agreed to move from the current constitutional law that only looks after the life “of those who are unborn” to “who is yet to be born”.

The change, although it seems minimal, transforms the initial text that had come out of the effort of the Expert Commission, born from the multiparty proposal, which only referred to the “right to life.”

“We offered the Constitutional Council a draft that served as a basis to be perfected, and not as I feel today, that it is being dismantled,” said Alejandra Krauss, member of the Expert Commission, for the local media RadioADN.

The attempt by the extreme right seemed frustrated, after on September 15 the traditional right-wing conglomerate Chile Vamos distanced itself from a proposal by the radicals, led by former presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, which proposed that “every human being is a person.” After the change of proposal, Chile Vamos gave its support.

🔴 Today the norm that protects the life of “who” is about to be born was approved, despite the fact that the right-wing groups affirm that they do not seek to go back on the abortion law on 3 grounds, Republican counselor Antonio Barchiesi explained in session that they consider this setback, “a… pic.twitter.com/zf8MAViEtj — Constitutional VAR (@VARConsti) September 20, 2023



The approved amendment could jeopardize the legality of the law that, since 2017, has contemplated the decriminalization of abortion in Chile for three reasons: rape, danger to the life of the pregnant woman and fetal malformation.

The rights of “girls and women” in danger: Frente Amplio

From the left-wing opposition, they express their concerns about the new constitutional amendment, fearing regressions in the progress made in the reproductive rights of Chilean women.

“The word ‘who’ reiterates the principle that every human being is a person and with this we want to open a way to constitutionally invalidate the abortion law on three grounds,” said the vice president of the institution, Aldo Valle.

The vice president of the Constitutional Council also pointed out the constant in Chilean legislation that “for 40 years” it has always been considered that “the fetus is ‘the one’ that is about to be born, it is an entity, it is not a person.”

On the other hand, legal experts have also expressed their reservations regarding the amendments made to the constitutional project that Chileans will vote for final approval at the end of 2023.

FILE- Constitutional Counselor Beatriz Hevia, center, receives applause from other counselors after being elected president of the Constitutional Council during the inaugural session of the council that will draft a new Constitution, during a ceremony inside the old Congress building in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. © AP / Esteban Felix

“By trying to erase everything advanced in sexual and reproductive rights, what is being imposed is a moral vision of life through the Constitution,” stated José Ignacio Núñez, Chilean professor of Constitutional Law, for the local newspaper ‘El Mostrador. ‘.

Padlocks on migration and ‘forgiveness’ to criminals from the Pinochet dictatorship

In addition, the Constitutional Council also gave the green light to other reforms to what could potentially be the new Chilean Magna Carta, which likewise displease the progressive administration of Gabriel Boric and a large sector of the population.

One of the approved modifications states that any person who enters Chilean territory through “unauthorized passages” and in an irregular manner will be expelled “in the shortest possible time or returned to their country of origin, transit or residence, except in cases of refuge or asylum.”

In addition to this, if a migrant commits any crime, he or she would automatically be expelled to his or her country of origin to serve his or her prison sentence in that territory.

Regarding prison sentences, another controversial reform approved by the Chilean right establishes that those sentenced to serve time in prison “may request the competent court to replace said sentence with total home confinement,” in case they have any “illness.” terminal”.

These “respectable” gentlemen. Republicans have decided on an amendment that eliminates the right of women to decide whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy. have been raped, is unviable due to malformations of the fetus or risks the life of the mother.

A debate already resolved is reopened. pic.twitter.com/Oh1kykymuR — Leo Soto deputy (@LeoSotoChile) September 21, 2023



Those dissatisfied with the process have pointed out that this new law would seek to ‘forgive’ those convicted in Punta Peuco, a special prison for those officers responsible for crimes against humanity during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, whose population age is around 70 years.

“What the Republican Party wants is to free the Punta Peuco prisoners, under the argument that the chronic diseases that any older adult has, such as diabetes or hypertension, can be terminal,” said Leonardo Soto, Chilean deputy for the Socialist Party. .

In the second attempt in three years to draft a constitutional text to replace the current one, from the Pinochet era, Chile will vote next December “for” or “against” a new Magna Carta, after Gabriel Boric’s proposal failed. in achieving the approval of Chileans in September 2022.

With EFE and local media