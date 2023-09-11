The General Civil Aviation Authority announced that search teams found the body of the second pilot, a crew member of the AeroGulf helicopter, which crashed off the coast of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain during a night training flight on Thursday evening.

Search operations resulted in finding the body of the first pilot and recovering parts of the wrecked plane.

Investigations are still being conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Sector at the Authority in cooperation with the competent authorities. Any developments regarding the circumstances of the accident will be announced as soon as they become available.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation extended its sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the two pilots, and called on the public to obtain information from its official sources and ward off rumors and false information.