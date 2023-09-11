HS Environment | A recent study found a dark side to eating chicken – This is how Finns’ meat consumption is divided

Even though Finns eat a lot of domestic food, the feed fed to farm animals transfers the loss of nature to other countries.

Finns in the diet, chicken meat causes the most global species loss. This is what a new study that has been published says International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment in the journal. The article was written by three researchers from the Natural Resources Centre.

The result can be considered surprising, as the environmental disadvantages of cattle production have often been highlighted.

The climate emissions of beef are known to be greater than those of poultry and pork. Similar results have been obtained with regard to nature loss. The nature footprint of the University of Jyväskylä in the evaluation method beef had the highest natural harm factor.

Broiler production natural hazards are increased by the feed eaten by broilers. Broilers raised in Finland eat a relatively large amount of imported feed, such as soy feed.

Imported fodder is often grown in naturally abundant areas where, for example, the rain forest can be cleared into fields.

In Finland, 80 million broiler individuals are raised each year. The broilers in the picture are about a week old.

Cattle farms in Finland, on the other hand, do not use soy feed. The cattle’s food mainly comes from Finland. Instead of soy, for example rapeseed imported from Europe is used as protein feed.

“According to our research, the global species ceiling effect of domestic broiler per kilogram of product is almost double compared to domestic beef due to different feeding,” says Luke’s specialist researcher, research manager Merja Saarinen.

The worldwide species extinction effect of pork is between chicken and beef.

Broiler is processed into food at the factory in Liedo.

Also the chosen research method emphasizes the extinction effects of broiler production. In Luke’s research article, the impact is measured by the share of endangered species among the world’s biological species. In English, the abbreviation PDF is used, which comes from the words potentially disappeared fraction of species.

In the world, species richness increases as one moves from the poles towards the equator. There is a huge number of species in the tropics compared to, for example, the nature of the arctic or coniferous forest zone.

Finns eat around 175 grams of beef, around 200 grams of pork and 230 grams of poultry in a week.

A good example are trees. Greenland has no trees at all, only low willows. There are 25 wild tree species in Finland. More than 400 tree species grow in Europe. There are already over a thousand tree species in the tropics. The same abundance of species applies to other organisms as well.

Therefore, food production in hot and warm zones threatens a larger share of the Earth’s species than agriculture further north.

“When we measure the global impact, it does not reach the effects in Finland. And when almost all land use in the cattle chain takes place in Finland, the study does not show any effects in Finland at all,” says Saarinen.

According to the study, the species extinction effect of imported broiler was also greater than that of imported beef.

The effect of eggs on the global species ceiling is about half that of chicken meat (calculated per kilogram).

You can read more about how here

poultry production is already the world’s fastest growing agricultural sector

.

Broiler the species extinction effects of fish raised alongside are large. Also in the case of fish, this was due to the land use required by the feed they were fed.

Coffee, chocolate (cocoa) and pork were also big factors in the diet of Finns due to their natural influences.

In total, chicken, farmed fish, cocoa, pork, coffee and beef were responsible for almost 60 percent of the species-killing effects of the Finnish diet.

“For me, the most surprising results of the study were precisely this large effect of farmed fish on species extinction. Of course, the large relative effect of broiler was also surprising, but I had already guessed a little in that direction,” says the researcher Venla Kytta Read on.

Imported fish’s impact on wildlife is clearly greater than that of fish farmed in Finland. The difference is due to the feed used in fish farming. There were no natural harms to wild fish at all, because the study only looked at land use.

The rainbow trout hatchery pool off Virolahti in the Gulf of Finland.

One one of the major findings of the study was that most of the extinction effects of the food eaten by Finns is due to imported food.

The result is interesting, because the food climatedisadvantages mostly arise from what let’s eat, not so much about where from food is brought. This is due to the fact that the majority of climate emissions come from fields, farm animals and generally from growing food. Transportation accounts for a few percent of climate emissions.

Finns eat a lot of domestic food, so about half of the land use required for food production takes place in Finland. However, 85 percent of the threat of species loss occurs abroad.

This is once again due to the metric used: when evaluating the proportion of organisms in danger of extinction, regions rich in species are highlighted.

This is at the same time one of the biggest weaknesses of evaluation methods. The study does not reveal the effects of food production on wildlife loss in Finland.

Research measures effects on global nature, but nature is always local, always unique in different parts of the world. Biodiversity is also the diversity of different habitats, natural habitats and the variety of species that live in them.

Although the species are abundant in the warmest regions, Finnish nature is unique – Finnish nature is only found in Finland.

“Domestic production affects species diversity in many ways, but its effect is minor from the point of view of global species loss,” says one of the authors of the study, research professor Terho Hyvönen Read on.

“One of the findings of the research was how poorly the domestic situation is taken into account by the commonly used methods,” says research manager Merja Saarinen.

In addition Luke’s research includes only one of the causes of nature loss, i.e. land use and its changes. It is indeed the biggest influencer, which is estimated to cause about half of the decline in biodiversity.

The results do not deal with other causes of nature loss, such as climate change, over-consumption of natural organisms (such as overfishing), alien species or pollution.

When looking at land use, nutrient runoff into water bodies and eutrophication of water bodies are also not visible.

Research the big picture was that the more meat there is in the diet, the bigger the negative effects on biodiversity.

The biggest impact on the loss of nature was the current eating habits of Finns, which include 0.6 kilos of meat per week. Finns eat around 175 grams of beef, around 200 grams of pork and 230 grams of poultry in a week.

The extinction effect decreased as the meat consumption in the study’s alternative diets was first halved and then reduced to a third.

The extinction effect of vegan food, i.e. a diet based solely on the products of the plant kingdom, was 70 percent lower than the current diet of Finns.

I’m reading the purpose of the study was to test two different life cycle assessment methods to visualize the effects of nature loss. In the study, methods were used to evaluate the extinction effects of the real-life diet of Finns and four alternative diets.

Both methods are based on the surface area needed for food production and the abundance of species and the number of native species in the production areas. Of course, the amount of different products in the diet also affected the results.