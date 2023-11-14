Already 10% of the fast French police fleet has already crashed. The Gendarmerie has difficulty keeping those Alpines on the road.

In the Netherlands, the police on the highways have an Audi A6 Avant 3.0 TDI quattro, as you all know. A perfect car, because there is more than enough space on board for agents and their accessories. The 3.0 TDI engine is good for a lot of power (286 hp), even more torque (600 Nm) and that is all linked to favorable consumption and with the famous quattro all-wheel drive system the car can almost always convert the power into forward momentum. .

You wonder why not all police forces drive this car. In addition to the costs – both the purchase and the costs of keeping it running – you also have a little bit of national pride.

We don’t really have that in the Netherlands. Fokker was killed in a professional manner and we had a good laugh about Spyker. In France people take chauvinism a lot more seriously. A Peugeot 607 is simply better than an E-Class because it is French and then finished. Receipt?

Alpine A110

So in France people mainly drive French cars. As Michel Platini would say: but that makes sense. On the highways, some officers have access to the fast Alpine A110. This allows the Gendarmerie to crack down on speed demons on the highways.

So far, that’s going well, yes, not always well. The cars were put into use in 2022 and since then some officers have had some difficulty keeping the device on the road.

Gendarmerie just keeps crashing Alpines

Driving an Alpine A110 requires some knowledge and skill. The cars are relatively light, very powerful and have rear wheel drive @jaapiyo premium for unclear reasons. In October 2022, the Gendarmerie’s first Alpine crashed, landing on its roof in a field. Hilarity everywhere.

In a relatively short time it went wrong twice more. Last month an even faster Alpine A110 R (that even faster version) crashed. The crash took place on the Autoroute Alpes-Maritimes. The officer in question drove into a concrete block. Two weeks ago it happened again. Then an A110 on the A36 (near Besançon) crashed into the guardrail.

