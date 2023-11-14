Harold “King Kong” Kelley is the absolute king of bodybuilding Wheelchair. He has won all the editions of Mr. Olympia, except the last one where he was ousted by the Polish Karol Milewski. Born April 19, 1971 in Orangeburgin the South Carolina, he has always been a great sportsman. Throughout high school and college he was a player football and incorporated theweight training in his daily routine. Even after quitting football, he continued to train in the weight room. Given his talent and genetics, many people have advised him to compete in competitions bodybuilding. Before long, Harold became a professional athlete.