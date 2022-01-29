Gemma Galgani unmasks the knight and says he spoke on the phone with a woman who revealed the whole truth

Gemma Galgani continues to be the undisputed protagonist of the UeD over throne. This is demonstrated by the fact that the events of the Turin lady continue to have ample space in the episode. Recently to captivate viewers are the disagreements of the woman with the knight Leonardo.

After several bickering, Gemma enters the studio infuriated, disappointed and embittered by the behavior of the man she is dating. Leonardo, to defend himself, claims to have been scammed by a woman, but Maria De Filippi does not seem convinced and Gemma like her.

But what happened in detail between the two? Soon said: just before Christmas, Galgani spoke with a woman who would have given her some very important information.

After this chat, Gemma immediately understood what was happening: Leonardo was in contact with this woman and would have told her decidedly unpleasant details about his dating with the lady.

These are the statements used by the Turin to attack Leonardo, in reference to the words spoken by the mysterious woman: “I run and this bothers you, because I run too much. You don’t kiss me and when you kiss me it’s heavy because I make you sick What are you doing? ‘Okay in the end I’m there, but it’s all fake and show’. ‘So it’s all a show’, also because you don’t like me and I tell you the strongest thing, you don’t like my skin because I have my old skin “.

Gemma is now a fury and also reveals all her frustration for having rejected Stefano. The Gemma Galgani, in fact, had decided to stop dating the latter due to a jealousy outbreak of Leonardo.

La Torinese, therefore, explodes saying: “Mr. Stefano bothered you. Be ashamed over all, you are classist. You weren’t angry because you were jealous, but because he wasn’t at your level and you couldn’t accept it. How dare you? I am fine with everyone, with people from all walks of life. But who do you think you are? Who are you?”.