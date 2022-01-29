The peak of the fifth wave of coronavirus in Russia can be reached in the first half of February. This forecast was given by virologist and doctor of medical sciences Anatoly Altshtein, writes REN TV.

According to him, according to observations of countries where the COVID-19 pandemic is occurring, the peak will come fairly quickly. Then the increase in the incidence will decline, but at a slow pace, he said.

“Most likely, it will last February-March. Further, there is simply hope that everything will go to very small numbers, ”the virologist emphasized. The behavior of citizens clearly affects the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. If the population complies with epidemiological measures and is vaccinated, then it will stop quickly enough, Altstein concluded.

Earlier, virologist, head of the laboratory of bionanotechnology, microbiology and virology at Novosibirsk State University Sergey Netesov gave a forecast for the duration of the fifth wave of coronavirus in Russia. In his opinion, it can last up to four months.