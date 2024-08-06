Gemini on Earbuds: Google’s New AI Feature Could Be Coming to Earbuds

Google for its part has recently launched Gemini its proprietary artificial intelligence, which will be the absolute protagonist of the new series Google Pixel 9 coming in September. It seems that the new artificial intelligence feature will not stop at smartphones and tablets, but could soon arrive for the Google Earphones : let’s discover all the details together.

It is now undeniable that the artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly popular within devices in recent years, including in particular smartphones, tablets and notebooks, bringing new user assistance features. Let’s think for example of Samsung which earlier this year introduced Galaxy AI for its new devices, including Samsung Galaxy S24 and the even more recent ones Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 And Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 .

Gemini on earbuds: the future heir of Google Assistant?

The indiscretion would come in particular from a string of code spotted inside the Google app version 15.31which would refer to the “Gemini on earbuds” functionality, thus allowing the use of Gemini also on your own earphones.

Such a choice could presumably signal the end of service for the veteran voice assistant Google Assistantin favor of the new artificial intelligence and all its features. Google recently announced theGemini coming to Pixel Tablet during this summer, a choice that would suggest future availability for its entire lineup of devices.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Of course, these are just pure and simple suppositions at the moment, which will necessarily have to find an official confirmation (or denial) on the matter from Google. We remind you that the long-awaited event is getting closer and closer Made By Google scheduled for next August 13thwhere Google will announce the new headphones Pixel Buds Pro 2 and any AI functionality annexes: we can only wait for further updates from the company, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the next few days or weeks.