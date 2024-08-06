In the run-up to a new Olympic final in women’s football, in which Brazil and the United States will be present, we review the last finalist teams in this discipline, and the respective golds. Who will take home the most precious medal in 2024?
Here it was decided that the participating teams would be increased to 10 and, for example, Mexico made its debut and only appearance in the Olympic Games. The United States won the gold again, this time against Marta’s Brazil, beating them 2-1.
In Beijing 2008, when the final between the United States and Brazil was repeated (1-0 for the biggest winners), 12 women’s football teams participated in the Olympic Games and since then that same number has remained on the road to Paris 2024.
The United States’ dominance of women’s soccer at the Olympic Games had its greatest impact between Atlanta 1996, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and up to 2012, the edition in which it won its last gold medal, beating Japan.
At Rio 2016, the final was between Germany and Sweden. The Swedes won 2-1 in a great match against the Germans.
Sweden made it back to the next edition, but lost on penalties to eventual champions Canada. The United States took bronze at Tokyo 2020.
#Latest #Olympic #womens #football #finals #teams #played
Leave a Reply