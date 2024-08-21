The world of digital communication is constantly evolving, and writing effective emails has become an increasingly sought-after skill. Google, aiming to simplify the lives of its users, has integrated a new feature into Gmail based on its advanced language model Gemini. This innovative technology offers a series of tools that can help you refine drafts and write clearer, more concise and effective emails.

One of the most interesting innovations introduced by Google is the function “Polish” in the “Help me write” menu. With this option, you can refine the style and tone of your emails with a simple gesture. Whether you want to make a message more formal, more detailed, or more concise, Gemini offers a series of suggestions and automatic changes to meet your needs.

The Polish Option in Gmail

But Gemini’s capabilities aren’t limited to proofreading. Google’s AI can generate entire sections of text, suggest keywords, and offer stylistic alternatives. This way, you can overcome “creative” blocks and produce high-quality content faster and more efficiently. The tools are available to people who pay for Google One AI Premium accounts or who have paid for Google’s Gemini add-on for Workspace.

The integration of Gemini into Gmail is a significant step forward in personal productivity, but it is currently only available in the United States (or with the help of a VPN). The new feature still offers users a number of advanced tools that can make it easier to create professional and engaging emails. Whether it’s a work email, a message to a friend, or a formal communication, Gemini can be a valuable ally in improving the quality of your written communication.

