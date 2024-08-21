The PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle he already has a dedicated page on PlayStation Store which allows you to wishlist the game, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

Just like on the Xbox Store, the ambitious tie-in by MachineGames is described with a synopsis that talks about the setting of 1937, of Nazi troops searching for an ancestral power linked to the mystery of the ancient Circle and the role of Indiana Jones in this new adventure.

“Travel from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, from the pyramids of Egypt to the sunken temples of Sukhothai and beyond,” the text reads, listing some of the scenarios present in the campaign of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, as well as the gameplay features and the function of the famous archaeologist’s iconic whip.

In fact, we will be able to use it not only during combat, but also as fundamental exploration tool to climb walls, overcome enemy patrols and solve the environmental puzzles that we will find along the way.