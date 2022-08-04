Now that we have entered the month of August too GeForce announced the new games that will arrive on the cloud gaming service GeForce NOW. There are 38 games added to the catalog, including Saints Row.

Saints Row was launched in 2006 as a more mature alternative to the Grand Theft Auto series focusing on gang rivalry. With four main games behind it, the franchise virtually disappeared after its main character became an almighty superhero tasked with thwarting an alien invasion from within a simulation in Saints Row IV. Now the series is about to return with a reboot of new characters and an unreleased story.

As for the list of games available already this week we find:

Retreat to Enen (new addition on Steam and Epic)

Asphalt 9: Legends (new addition on Steam)

Lost Light (new addition on Steam)

Camp Canyonwood (new addition to Steam, available today)

Turbo Golf Racing (new addition on Steam, available today)

Creeper World 4 (Steam)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Epic Games Store)

Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg (Epic Games Store)

Strategic Mind: The Pacific (Epic Games Store)

Strategic Mind: Specter of Communism (Epic Games Store)

Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom (Epic Games Store)

Talisman: Digital Edition (Steam)

Video Horror Society (Steam and Epic Games Store)

And here you can take a look at the games that will arrive starting next week:

Tyrant’s Blessing (August 8)

Farthest Frontier (August 9)

Arcade Paradise (August 11)

Rumbleverse (August 11)

Cult of the Lamb (August 11)

Thymesia (August 18)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (August 22)

Fallen Legion Revenants (August 23)

Saints Row (August 23)

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (August 25)

F1 Manager 2022 (August 30)

Scathe (August 31)

Mondealy (August 31)

Century: Age of Ashes (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Clanfolk (Steam)

Coromon (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Dark Deity Name (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Steam)

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Infinite Lagrange (Steam)

Last Call BBS (Steam)

Lumencraft (Steam)

Phoenix Point (Epic Games Store)

Plague Inc: Evolved (Steam)

Rebel Inc: Escalation (Steam)

Source: Wccftech