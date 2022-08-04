In addition to Leverbe and Djuricic, the Sampdoria in the last few hours it has also closed another operation, perhaps less media but certainly of perspective. The Sampdoria club in fact defined the purchase from Pescara of one of the players considered the most promising in the Italian panorama. The boy in question is Marco Of the Nuns17-year-old striker much talked about in terms of the transfer market.

Delle Monache last year played in the Primavera del Delfino, but he also made his debut in the first team, in September in the Italian Cup and in January in Serie C, when he was still only 16 years old. Sampdoria will pay approx 1.5 million (including bonuses) for the player born in 2005.

The operation was born a long time ago, and is ascribed to the director Faggiano, who had to overcome a lot of competition. The boy was in great demand in Serie A, first and foremost from Fiorentina and from Sassuolo. Sampdoria will leave Delle Monache on loan to Pescara for another season, to allow him to mature and get minutes.

